Simon Pegg, Minnie Driver To Star In Dark Comedy ‘Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose’ From Filmmaker Adam Sigal

EXCLUSIVE: Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One) and Minnie Driver (Rosaline) have signed on to star in Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose, a dark comedy from writer-director Adam Sigal (Chariot), which has entered production in Leeds.

The film based on true events will follow Nandor Fodor (Pegg)—the Hungarian-American psychoanalyst, known as the father of parapsychology—on his search to discover the real Talking Mongoose, “Gef.” Driver will play Fodor’s assistant Anne, who journeys with him into uncharted territory, with Tim Downie (Good Omens), Ruth Connell (Supernatural), Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones), Gary Beadle (In the Heart of the Sea) and Drew Moerlin (V/H/S) rounding out the cast.

Sasha Yelaun and Dominic Burns are producing alongside Karl Hall and Matt Willians for Future Artists Entertainment. The fan-owned entertainment company Legion M, Tip-Top Productions, Chelsea Newell, James Di Giacomo, Danny Bohnen, Rob McGillivray and Ben Stranahan will serve as executive producers.

“Nandor Fodor and The Talking Mongoose is such a unique story that I couldn’t believe it was true,” said Sigal. “There’s nobody else other than Simon who could embody this character and take us on this insane journey and I can’t wait to get started.”

“The reason I love working with Adam is he comes up with fresh ideas and original content, which is rare to find,” said Yelaun. “I see a lot of remakes, this is not one of them and it’s exciting to bring amazing stars to the table that feel the same such as Simon and Minnie. I’m excited to see them in action together and watch Adam deliver another cerebral movie that makes you think.”

“Our shareholders have made it made it clear they value original stories and storytellers,” added Legion M’s co-founder and President, Jeff Annison. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with Adam, Simon, and Minnie to bring this wildly imaginative story to the big screen.”

Sigal recently released his third feature, the Lynchian reincarnation pic Chariot, starring Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar and John Malkovich. He also previously helmed the genre-bender When the Starlight Ends, starring Outlander‘s Sam Heughan, and the crime pic Stakeout, which had Outlander’s Graham McTavish starring alongside Tom Berenger, Jeremy Sumpter and more.

Pegg is best known for co-creating and starring in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, consisting of the films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The Worlds End, and for his turn as Scotty in the most recent trio of Star Trek films. He’s expected to reprise his Star Trek role for another, as-yet untitled sequel, and will also soon be seen reprising his role as Benji Dunn in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One and Two.

Driver earned an Academy Award nomination back in 1998 for her supporting turn opposite Matt Damon in Good Will Hunting, and has also been seen in such films as Cinderella, Beyond the Lights, Conviction, Ella Enchanted, Hope Springs, Grosse Pointe Blank and Sleepers, among many others. Among her recent TV credits are Starstruck, Modern Love, Will & Grace, SuperMansion and Speechless. Driver will also soon be seen in 20th Century Studios’ Romeo and Juliet reimagining Rosaline, and Stephen Williams’ historical drama Chevalier.

