Signature Signs Global Rights To British True Crime Docs ‘Bellfield’ & ‘West End Girls: The Search For A Serial Killer’ From ‘The Real Manhunter’ Producer Revelation Films

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer and distributor Signature has secured global rights to British true crime docs Bellfield and The Search for a Serial Killer.

The dual-format docs, which have been produced as both features and multi-episodic shows, come from Tony Carne and Trevor Drane’s firm Revelation Films.

Both docs follow former Detective Chief Inspector Colin Sutton — who was featured in ITV crime drama Manhunt and doc The Real Manhunter, which was for Sky Crime.

Bellfield will see him leading his murder squad in the investigation of serial killer Levi Bellfield, who was responsible for the infamous murders of Milly Dowler, Marsha McDonnell, and Amélie Delagrange. The doc will see the team investigating Bellfield’s recent confession he killed Lin and Megan Russell and left Josie Russell for dead. Another man, Michael Stone, was convicted of the crimes in 1998.

West End Girls: The Search for a Serial Killer will see Sutton re-open a 25-year-old cold case, examining both original and new evidence that links the murders of Eve Stratford and Lynda Farrow, the notorious ‘bunny girl’ murders, to two completely unconnected killings.

The deal was negotiated between Elizabeth Williams for Signature with Revelation’s Drane.

Williams called the acquisitions “important true crime documentaries that we expect to be riveting and revealing in equal measure,” adding Revelation’s “previous programmes have been acclaimed hits.”