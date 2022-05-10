‘Shining Vale’ Renewed For Season 2 By Starz

EXCLUSIVE: Starz has renewed breakout freshman series Shining Vale. Stars Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino are slated to return for the second season of the horror comedy from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof, Divorce creator Sharon Horgan, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate TV. Season 2’s eight-episode order matches the size of Season 1, which wrapped its run on the Lionsgate network April 17.

“Shining Vale is both wickedly funny and a beautiful three-dimensional portrayal of marriage, adolescent parenting and motherhood,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, Starz. “We’re thrilled to bring viewers another season of this mic dropping blend of horror and comedy.”

In season one, Pat (Cox) and Terry Phelps (Kinnear) cash in their life savings and move from a cramped Brooklyn apartment to an old Victorian mansion in Connecticut, as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s torrid affair with the handyman. Gaynor and Jake are pissed, and as disconnected as teenagers can get. Pat is losing her grip on the kids, and Terry doesn’t see Pat might be losing a grip on herself as well. Doors slam, the piano plays by itself and when an old-fashioned-looking woman appears to hover outside the family window, Pat believes that she is going crazy—or worse. Every family has its demons, but for the Phelps, theirs may be real.



Shining Vale also stars Gus Birney and Dylan Gage and features Judith Light and Sherilyn Fenn.

“Sharon and I are thrilled to be able to tell the next eight chapters of the Phelps’ story– especially after the way we ended season one,” said Astrof, co-creator, executive producer and showrunner. “Personally, I look forward to the crushing pressure of trying to raise the bar even further in season two. But we can do anything. After all, ‘We Are Phelps!’”

In the Season 1 finale, Rosemary (Sorvino) took control of Pat’s (Cox) body and chased Terry (Kinnear) throughout the house, striking him and sending him falling down the stairs. Having earlier taken some pills, Pat fainted, later waking up on a stretcher at the Shining Vale psychiatric hospital. There was a photo on the wall taken in front of Pat and Terry’s house of the staff of The Shining Vale of Hysterical Women, suggesting that the house had been previously used as a psychiatric facility.

Shining Vale is executive produced by Astrof via Other Shoe Productions, Horgan and Clelia Mountford from Merman, and Kaplan and Melanie Frankel for Kapital Entertainment. Cox serves as a producer. Co-created by Astrof and Horgan, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Lionsgate Television in association with Other Shoe Productions, Merman and Kapital Entertainment.

Season 1 is currently streaming on the Starz app in the U.S. and Canada and on StarzPlay across Europe, Latin America and Japan.