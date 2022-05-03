Sharon Osbourne To Headline Docuseries For Fox Nation

Sharon Osbourne will headline the Fox Nation docuseries Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back, which the streaming service says will highlight “how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement after exiting CBS’s The Talk.

The four-part program will “fully document her experience at CBS,” Fox Nation said, and will feature interviews with her husband and children.

Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, said in a statement that in the series, “Sharon will take viewers behind the scenes of it all.”

Osbourne exited The Talk last year after getting in an on-air confrontation with her co-host, Sheryl Underwood. The latter had asked Osbourne live on air if she was racist. After the incident, Osbourne issued an apology, saying, “To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive and allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over.”

The fallout led to an internal investigation, with Osbourne exiting the show after 11 seasons. In March, it was announced that Osbourne would join another Rupert Murdoch venture, TalkTV, a UK channel that also features Piers Morgan. Morgan also will appear in the docuseries along with Meghan McCain.