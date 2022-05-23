Selena Gomez & John Hoffman Tease 1970s Serial Killer Season 2 Of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ – Crew Call Podcast

“I actually related to the character in a lot of ways, from her way of making new friends in unconventional places, and feeling a little isolated and not understood sometimes,” Selena Gomez tells Deadline’s Crew Call about what drew her to the part of Mabel Mora in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

“On top of that, I’m obsessed with true crime,” she adds.

Listen to our conversation with the star, EP of the show and co-creator John Hoffman:

Says Hoffman on landing Gomez as the straight-comedy woman to Steve Martin and Martin Short’s goofy Charles Haden-Savage and Oliver Putnam, “the show is built on classic meets modern.”

Deadline

From the onset in the first read through, “she was driving her own natural comedic flair, and that’s well honed,” Hoffman adds.

“She’s got her own there, she’s got a style and a way in which she lands a line, and lands a joke,” he continues, “There’s not a dishonest bone in her body. She’s pure comic gold.”

Hoffman tells us how he arrived at the series through Martin, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. Being a Brooklyn native, he was stoked to take on Only Murders in the Building, one of his inspirations being Rosemary’s Baby.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

“There hasn’t been a great signature apartment building show or film since then,” Hoffman explains.

In fact, the creator teases that season 2 will serve up a 1970s sensibility and “serial killer attitude”.

Gomez also talks about her love of producing, her thoughts on a musical episode, and her upcoming projects.

In regards to the high stakes of season 2, Gomez explains, “Doing another season of a show that genuinely had the reaction it had is a little nerve-wracking. I got nervous because I was like ‘How can I top it? How can I be better?”

Adds the multi-platinum performer, “With my full confidence in my body, this is a millions times better than season one. We’ve just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it’s really diverse. You’re going to be surprised.”