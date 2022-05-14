Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Backs Billboard Music Awards Performances By Morgan Wallen, Travis Scott

The first performances by two of music’s most controversial figures will be part of the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas. That’s if host Sean “Diddy” Combs has a say.Combs gave his endorsement to planned performances by Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott in a profane video posted to his Instagram page on Thursday.
Wallen has returned from a temporary exile for uttering a racial slur that was caught on video. Scott has only just begun performing again after laying low following his disastrous Astroworld festival, which saw 10 people die in a crowd crush.
“I made a request. I made a demand. I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform,’” Combs said. “I’m executive producing, he has to perform,’ and NBC said ‘yes.’ It’s going down Sunday, Travis Scott will be performing … now that’s love.”
He added, “As a music family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he told Billboard. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncanceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling. But canceling is a trend that needs to stop.”
