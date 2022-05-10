Screen Media Picks Up Int’l Rights To ‘Skyline Radial’, Mark Damon’s Foresight Unlimited Launching Project In Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has picked up international sales rights to sci-fi action Skyline Radial and will have its Foresight Unlimited division, headed up by Mark Damon, shop the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival.

The title, which is the fourth installment of the franchise, sees Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline) direct from his own script. Story centers on the franchises main character Rose Corley. When she and her crew embark on a daring mission to rescue her father, Mark, from a secret prison, they are confronted with the ultimate power of the universe: an ancient alien race known only as The Radial.

Project is currently casting and production is slated to start this year.

The original Skyline, which was released in 2010 and co-written and produced by O’Donnell, took $68.3M worldwide. O’Donnell went on to write and direct the subsequent two sequels, Beyond Skyline and Skylines.

“I could not be more excited to be working with Screen Media to build out our franchise and deliver what our fans have been asking for,” said O’Donnell. “As crazy as it sounds, we see this as our own niche version of a Fast Five/Avengers type of sequel where we are bringing together the characters from previous installments into a bigger, crowd-pleasing sci-fi martial arts adventure.”

Screen Media added, “Liam’s vision and passion for Skyline Radial promises continued success for the Skyline franchise. We are excited to be part of it and ensuring audiences worldwide will once again enjoy the thrills of Skyline.

Last week, Deadline revealed that Foresight Unlimited would be bringing Bella Thorne thriller Saint Clare to market in Cannes.