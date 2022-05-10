‘Scream’ Sequel Seeing Return Of Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding & Jenna Ortega

Deadline already told you that a Scream sequel is happening with directors Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett) returning and James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay.

Today Spyglass Media and Paramount made it known to no surprise that the franchise’s new generation of actors are also coming back: Melissa Barrera (“Sam,”) Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy,”) Mason Gooding (“Chad,”) and Jenna Ortega (“Tara”). Camera rolls early summer for a theatrical release around the world on March 31, 2023.

In the next installment, the four survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.

Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein and William Sherak are serving as producers. Scream architect Kevin Williamson and the third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, are executive producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena.

After celebrating the franchise’s 25th Anniversary, the latest Scream earned a “Certified Fresh” score from Rotten Tomatoes and went on to gross more than $140 million at the global box office; part of Paramount’s proof that there’s appetite among moviegoers for lower budget as we come out of this pandemic. Also starring in that movie were Kyle Gallner, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar with original franchise members Courteney Cox, David Arquette and Neve Campbell. The pic is is available now on Digital, 4k Ultra HD and Blu-ray and is currently streaming on Paramount +.

Through five movies the Scream series counts over $744M at the worldwide box office.