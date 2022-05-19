Scott Eastwood To Reprise Little Nobody Role In Universal’s ‘Fast X’

Fate of the Furious alum Scott Eastwood will return to the Fast & Furious franchise, as part of the cast of Fast X, Deadline can confirm. He joins an ensemble that also includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Cardi B, as previously announced.

Fast X is the latest film in a globe-trotting action franchise from Universal Pictures which has grossed over $6 billion worldwide. Details with regard to its plot are being kept under wraps. Eastwood will reprise his role as Little Nobody, the right-hand man of Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, who helped Dominic Toretto (Diesel) track down cyberterrorist Cipher (Theron) in the franchise’s eighth film, Fate of the Furious, released in 2017. Whether Russell will also return to the franchise is not yet clear.

Louis Leterrier is directing the upcoming film following Justin Lin’s exit days into production, from Lin and Dan Mazeau’s script. Diesel, Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare are producing.

Eastwood has previously been seen in films including Pacific Rim: Uprising, Suicide Squad, Snowden, Fury, Texas Chainsaw, Trouble with the Curve, Invictus, Gran Torino and Flags of Our Fathers. He’ll also soon be seen in the L.A. riots drama April 29, 1992 from director Ariel Vroman. The actor is represented by UTA, LBI Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.