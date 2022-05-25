Scott Brothers Entertainment Hires Jillian Brand As SVP Development

EXCLUSIVE: The Property Brothers are building out their executive ranks.

Scott Brothers Entertainment, the production company behind the hit franchise run by twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, has hired Jillian Brand as SVP Development.

Brand will oversee the development of non-scripted projects and will be based in New York.

She was most recently SVP Development at Leopard USA, the production company behind House Hunters International. She was previously VP Development at Eastern TV and has worked in development for Zodiak USA and DiGa.

Brand has development series for networks including HGTV, Food Network, Facebook Watch, MTV, Lifetime, Discovery and Freeform.

She joins the team that includes Josie Crimi, EVP Development and Production; Catherine Scolieri, Director of Development; and Amory Millard, VP Kids.

Scott Brothers Entertainment currently has 10 projects in production including Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs. Brother, Celebrity IOU, The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project, and Making It Home with Kortney and Kenny.

Upcoming titles include Discovery+’s Trixie Motel, The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich for HGTV and Discovery+, Cooking Channel’s Amazing Graze: Board Games and OWN and Discovery+’s Taking Back the House.