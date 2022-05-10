Scene 2 Seen Podcast: Comedian Sarah Jones Discusses Her Directorial Debut Film ‘Sell/Buy/Date’ And The Cultural Climate Of Sex Work

Deadline’s Scene 2 Scene Podcast is back with another exciting episode, and today we’re talking Tony award winning actress Sarah Jones about her directorial debut film —a hybrid doc/narrative produced by three time Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep. The film is also a product of Jones recently launched Foment Productions, a social justice-focused entertainment company.

Jones’ brand of comedy consists of her multi-character, one-person shows, including Broadway hit Bridge & Tunnel (also produced by Meryl Streep), and Sell/Buy/Date which original started on the theater stage. The story has seen various iterations over the past six years, first starting as Sarah’s off-Broadway one-woman show in 2016, which she then remounted in Los Angeles in 2018.

At the start of the pandemic lockdown in 2020, she brought some of her stage characters to life on social media for her #yesimsarahjones IG Live Show to ignite conversation around the racial justice movement.

As a mixed-race woman in America, Sarah, alongside the multicultural characters she’s known for, explores her own personal relationship to one of the most relevant issues in our current cultural climate: the sex industry, and the surprisingly diverse range of people whose lives it touches. Through interviews and monologues, this film poses the question: how can we as a society have a healthy relationship to sex, power, race and our economy, without exploitation or stigma?

Jones chats about working with Meryl Streep, tackling the issue and portrayal of sex work and bringing her many characters to life!

