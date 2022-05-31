Scene 2 Scene Podcast: Actress Regina Hall Discusses Her Career In Comedy And Taking On More Serious Roles

Many remember Regina Hall from her legendary role as Brenda in the Scary Movie series. Her career didn’t start there, though. She starred in Best Man, and Love and Basketball. Both films are hallmarks of Black American Cinema and she hasn’t stopped since. On the film side, Hall has starred in the Scary Movie, The Best Man and Think Like A Man franchises.

Other credits include global box office hit Girls Trip, About Last Night, People Places Things and The Hate You Give. Her work in Support the Girls earned her Best Actress honors from the New York Film Critics Circle and the African-American Film Critics Association. She also received Film Independent Spirit, National Society of Film Critics and Gotham Award nominations for her work in the movie. As for television, she starred in nine perfect strangers, Black Monday, and Insecure. She now stars in a socio-political horror film on Prime Video titled Master.

The film follows two African American women at a predominantly white college in Massachusetts – one head of students (aka Master) and one a freshman – who start to experience haunting activities ingrained in the history of the school. The actress plays Gail Bishop, the queer, black master of the Belleville house at Ancaster, a liberal arts college outside Boston. She must manage her campus as instances of racism cause tensions while students and faculty are haunted by sinister supernatural forces.

On this week’s episode, Hall and I discuss her never-ending search for roles that speak to the woman she is today, and why she will always continue to take in her career.

If you like what you hear, be sure to rate, review, and follow the Scene 2 Seen podcast on Apple and Spotify.