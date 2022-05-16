‘Scared Of The Dark’: Celebrities To Live Without Light For A Week In Latest Channel 4 Global Format

Celebrities will live in the dark for a week in a Channel 4 format from British formats veteran Glenn Hugill’s Possessed and MultiStory Media, the latest to be commissioned by the network’s Global Format Fund.

In Scared of the Dark (working title), the celebrities will base themselves in a specially-created pitch-black reality space, living in complete and total darkness.

They will have to endure the unique pressures of light deprivation as well as adapting to performing daily tasks and undertaking a series of thought-provoking challenges. If they can quell their fears and perform well in the intense challenges, these celebrities could earn themselves a brief respite in the light.

“Channel 4 has always been home to some of the most outlandish and boundary-pushing reality creations and Scared of the Dark is a commission firmly in that tradition,” said Head of Entertainment and Events Phil Harris, who commissioned the series from the Global Format Fund, a ringfenced investment pot that aims to develop and greenlight shows with international appeal.

Two ITV Studios labels are producing, Hugill’s Possessed and All Star Musicals producer MultiStory Media. ITV Studios is handling global distribution.