‘Saved By The Bell’ Tolls For Thee On Social Media, As Reboot’s Cancellation Sinks In

Saved by the Bell
Patrick Wymore/Peacock

No more pencils, no more books. No more Saved By The Belleither, as the rebooted sitcom’s cancellation by Peacock is now in effect.

It comes only a month after comedy won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards. It’s also something of a surprise, in that the first season of the show reportedly did well for the streamer. The reboot featured a new class of kids at Bayside High and the return of series originals Madrk-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez and Lark Voorhies, who was a guest star in a season one episode.

So far, only Gosselaar has taken to social media to express his views on the cancellation. We’ll update as more come in.

