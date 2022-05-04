‘Saved By The Bell’ Canceled At Peacock After 2 Seasons

EXCLUSIVE: School is closing. Saved By The Bell has been canceled by Peacock after two seasons.

Deadline understands that the cast and crew were told yesterday.

It comes only a month after the reboot of the classic NBC comedy won Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The second season of the show dropped in November after the first season reportedly performed well for the streaming service.

In the reimagined series, when California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can’t be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

The new class features Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez with Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. John Michael Higgins also stars as Principal Toddman.

The show addressed many important topics such as race, inclusion, class and education.

It came from writer and exec producer Tracey Wigfield with Franco Bario and Peter Engel also exec producing. Universal Television produced.

“We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans. Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time,” said a Peacock spokeswoman.