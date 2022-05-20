Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou Among Cast In ‘The Company You Keep’ ABC Drama Pilot

Sarah Wayne Callies, James Saito, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen and Felisha Terrell are set as leads in ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim, from 20th Television.

The project, which is based on Korean format My Fellow Citizens that ran for more than 30 episodes on KBS2, follows con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Kim). A night of passion leads to love between the pair, who unknowingly are on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.

William Fichtner also stars.

Callies will play Birdie, Charlie’s bossy big-sister and co-owner of the bar they run together, which also serves as a front to their illegitimate family business. A commitment-phobe with her own relationship baggage, Birdie is a single mother to a hearing-impaired daughter. An expert in all things technical, Birdie is an integral member of her family of grifters and will stop at nothing to keep them safe, even if it puts her at odds with Charlie.

Saito portrays Joseph aka Joe. This former Governor is the patriarch of a political dynasty considered to be the Asian American Kennedys. His son, David, is an incumbent Senator currently running for re-election. Determined to cement his family’s legacy, Joe is throwing all his resources behind David’s campaign. A loving, if at times, exacting father, Joe has a complicated relationship with his daughter Emma.

Chiou plays David, he’s Joseph’s son and extremely close with his younger sister, Emma, who gets to see a side of David that few others do. Strategic, measured and kind, David is the golden boy of their family who bears the burden of carrying on his father’s impressive legacy. An incumbent senator running for re-election, David keeps a sense of humor despite the pressures of his campaign and the high expectations of his family.

Shen is Grace, she’s Joseph’s wife and Emma and David’s mother, can work a room like nobody’s business and is the fierce curator and protector of her family’s brand. Poised and elegant, Grace is the true diplomat of this high-profile family, especially when it comes to the fraught relationship between her husband and daughter.

Terrell plays Daphne, worldly, ambitious and, when pushed, ruthless. The enigmatic consultant to Irish mobster Brendan Maguire who quickly ascends to become the new head of the Maguire crime syndicate. Daphne will find herself at the center of Emma and Charlie’s professional collision course.



The Company You Keep is written and exec produced by Julia Cohen. Ventimiglia exec produces via his DiVide Pictures banner alongside Russ Cundiff with Deanna Harris as producer. Ben Younger directs the pilot and executive produces.



The Walking Dead and Colony alumna Callies recently starred in NBC’s Council of Dads. She also starred in the Nat Geo limited series Long Road Home and recurred in half-hour comedy series Letter Kenny. She also has directed multiple of series such as ABC’s Good Doctor, Netflixs’ Firefly Lane, the CBC limited series Unspeakable, and Colony. Callies is repped by The Gersh Agency, More Medavoy Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP.

Saito most recently can be seen in the Netflix films Always Be My Maybe and Love Hard. His upcoming TV credits include Blockbuster for Netflix, and Little America for Apple TV. He previously starred on Greg Berlanti’s ABC drama Eli Stone as series regular Dr. Chen. Film credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Life of Pi, Big Eyes, and While We’re Young. He is repped by SMS Talent and PH Entertainment Group.

Chiou currently recurs on the third season of Apple TV series Truth Be Told opposite Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union. He also recurred on the second season of Netflix comedy Space Force, and appeared on SEAL Team, Silicon Valley, Zombie and Interrogation, among others. He is repped by Realm Talent and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.

Shen recurs on Fox’s 9-1-1, which was just renewed for a sixth season. She also recurred on Elementary and guest-starred on series including Magnum PI, The Fix and Grimm. Her film credits include Gore Verbinski’s The Lone Ranger and Dude, Where’s My Car? can be heard as the voice of Mulan’s mother in the Mulan films. She is repped by Greene Talent.

Terrell has recurred on ABC’s Queens, Black Mafia Family for Starz and CW’s Dynasty, as well as Utopia, Tell Me a Story and Shooter. Feature credits include supporting roles in David Fincher’s The Social Network, Warner Bros. Get Smart and independent feature The Lookalike. She’s repped by Gilbertson Entertainment, Innovative Artists and Alexander White Agency.