Sarah Condon To Remake British Cop Dramedy ‘No Offence’ In U.S. As Part Of Development Deal With Fremantle

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Condon, who has exec produced series including HBO’s Bored To Death and USA Network’s Dare Me, has struck a development deal with Fremantle and has set her sights on her first couple of projects.

Condon, via her Fair Harbor Productions banner, will work with the American Gods and The Mosquito Coast producer to adapt two international series – British police dramedy No Offence and Israeli comedy Matchmaker – for the U.S. market.

No Offence comes from Shameless creator Paul Abbott.

The series follows an iron-willed cop with a tough love approach to leading her team of detectives. After uncovering links between a murder, a drowning, and a disappearance, the team must work to identify the assailant before more vulnerable young women fall victim, while continuing to solve their day-to-day cases.

Set in Manchester and starring Joanna Scanlan, best known for her role in Armando Iannucci’s The Thick Of It, the series ran for three seasons on Channel 4.

Meanwhile, Matchmaker comes from The New Black’s Eliran Malka. The series, which will focus on a matchmaker in the Orthodox community in Brooklyn and his unlikely friendship with a millennial woman who challenges him to find her the perfect match, is based on Malka’s Shababnikim.

The original series has run for two seasons on Israeli pay-TV network Hot. Abot Hameiri, the Fremantle-backed Israeli producer, is also attached to produce.

Sarah Condon / Dante Di Loreto Fremantle

As part of the deal, Condon will develop and produce TV, film, documentaries and podcasts for the U.S. and UK markets and will work closely with Dante Di Loreto, Fremantle’s President of Scripted Programming North America and President of Fremantle Global Drama Christian Vesper.

Condon and Fair Harbor are also behind series such as Looking and Mrs. Fletcher for HBO and The Red Road for Sundance. She also spent ten years as an executive at HBO, where she oversaw series such as Sex and the City, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Entourage.

Condon said, “After working at HBO for the last twenty-five years, first as an executive and then as an independent producer, I’m thrilled to have found a new home at Fremantle where they believe in creative freedom, put artists first, and lead the way with international programming. I admire the quality of shows like My Brilliant Friend and Mosquito Coast and look forward to collaborating with Fremantle on a number of exciting projects we’ll bring to market soon.”

Di Loreto added, “Sarah is a trusted and respected tastemaker with brilliant creative partners, both in the US and globally. The expansion of this meaningful relationship continues our growth and investment in the independently minded creative community.”

Sarah Condon and Fair Harbor are repped by Seth Michael and Bob Myman at Myman Greenspan.