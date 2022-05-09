Samuel Goldwyn Films Acquires Rom-Com ‘Divorce Bait’; HBO Max Lands Dramedy ‘Love And Baseball’

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired worldwide rights to Grandave International’s romantic comedy Divorce Bait, with plans to release it in theaters and on digital platforms this fall.

In the film from director Patrick Perez Viduari, Alexis Laguna (Vannessa Vasquez) is a happily re-married, suburban housewife. But when she finds out that her friends are getting a divorce, and have begun to date others within their circle, she starts to spiral. Who can she trust?

Alexis comes up with a plan, announcing on social media that she and Marco (Justin Berti) are getting a divorce to see which of her friends will try to steal her husband. Meanwhile, an old flame comes back into her life as she returns to her former career as a hand model. Now, Alexis must learn the true meaning of trust, or fail at yet another marriage.

Divorce Bait recently had its world premiere at the San Diego Latino Film Festival. The film produced by Cristina Nava also stars Joe Nunez. Nava and Ruben Islas wrote the screenplay, which was based on a story by Nava, Islas, Vidauri and Christina Urias.

Peter Goldwyn negotiated the deal for Divorce Bait on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films, with Tamara Nagahiro of Grandave International on behalf of the filmmakers.

***

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has acquired U.S. streaming rights for the romantic drama Love and Baseball, from award-winning director Steve Acevedo, following its festival premiere at Dances With Films.

The film now available for streaming on the platform centers on two strangers, Will (Max Arciniega) and Michelle (Tate Hanyok), who feel a spark after a chance encounter. Will sees the world, and specifically his love life, as a series of games. Each ending in a strike out or another chance at bat. Due to poor timing and the intrusion of reality, Will and Michelle strike out twice. If fate gives them another chance at the plate…will they hit or miss?

Love and Baseball is based on a play by Jerry Montoya. Acevedo adapted the screenplay with Hanyok and Joe Boothe. Acevedo and Hanyok of State City produced the film with Arciniega and Lola Noh at their side.

“We’re incredibly proud and honored to premiere on HBO Max, a platform known for their good taste and high level of curation,” said Acevedo. “Everything about our film was unconventional from the production to the story, so I’m grateful HBO Max takes risks and offers a platform for independent films like ours outside of the mainstream.”

Acevedo negotiated the deal for Love and Baseball with Leslie Cohen, who serves as SVP Content Acquisitions for HBO and HBO Max. Check out the film’s trailer below.