‘Saint X’: Alycia Debnam-Carey Set As Lead In Recasting As Victoria Pedretti Exits

Hulu’s upcoming series Saint X is undergoing a major casting change. Victoria Pedretti (You) who had been tapped as the lead, has departed the psychological drama over creative differences. She has been replaced by Fear the Walking Dead‘s Alycia Debnam-Carey on the show, produced by ABC Signature, which is shooting in the Dominican Republic.

Debnam-Carey’s casting raises questions about her future on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead where she has played fan favorite Alicia Clark since Season 1 as a series regular. Production on Season 8 is slated to start in June-July, so she won’t be there at the beginning; she may join later in the shoot, I hear.

Pedretti departed Saint X last week, before the current shutdown on the eight-part series which started when crew members walked off the set Friday night over a payment dispute with the studio.

Written by Leila Gerstein based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel, Saint X is a psychological drama told via multiple timelines and perspectives that explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre. It’s a show about how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth.

Debnam-Carey stars as Emily, a sharp and ambitious woman whose carefully constructed, seemingly perfect life begins to crumble.

Gerstein executive produces with Dee Rees who is directing. Stephen Williams will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham pka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment, Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman.

Debnam-Carey has played Alicia Clark on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead since the launch of the series and recently directed an episode. She also had a major recurring role on the CW’s The 100 and was seen in the feature Into The Storm. She is repped by UTA, Management 360, and attorney Stewart Brookman.