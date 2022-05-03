‘Saint Maud’ Filmmaker Rose Glass Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has inked double BAFTA nominated filmmaker Rose Glass.

The London, UK native made her feature directorial debut with the horror movie Saint Maud, which A24 released, about a pious nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient.

Glass wrote and directed the movie which starred Jennifer Ehle and Morfydd Clark. The pic premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019 and was picked up by A24. Glass received two nominations for Saint Maud: For Outstanding British Film of the Year and Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director and producer.

Also for Saint Maud, Glass won the Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards, and both British/Irish Film of the Year and Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.

The next movie Glass is directing is Love Lies Bleeding, also for A24, which stars Kristen Stewart and will shoot in June. Glass co-wrote the screenplay with Weronika Tofilska. Love Lies Bleeding is a romantic thriller which examines a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream.

She continues to be represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates.