SAG-AFTRA Reaches Tentative Agreement On Network Code TV Contract

SAG-AFTRA said Tuesday that it has reached a tentative agreement with Big Four broadcast networks and other producers on a new National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting, or Network Code.

The union said the two sides reached a deal Friday, May 20 on the code, which generates more than $200 million a year in covered member earnings across nearly all non-primetime and non-dramatic primetime TV and digital media programming. The proposed three-year agreement will now go before the SAG-AFTRA National Board for consideration, and then if approved to the membership for ratification.

The code covers programs include morning news shows, talk shows, soap operas, variety, reality, game shows, sports and promotional announcements. GMA, The Young and the Restless, Jeopardy!, Saturday Night Live, The Voice, the Oscars and the Super Bowl are among the many shows under the deal.

The previous Network Code contract had been extended since it was set to expire on June 30, 2021. That deal saw increases in contract minimums over a three-year period, including an 8.7% overall wage increase to most program fees, implemented through increases of 2.5% the first year, 3% the second year and 3% the third. The agreement also boosted funding of the AFTRA Retirement Fund.

SAG-AFTRA didn’t provide details of the new tentative agreement.