SAG-AFTRA Extends Covid Dues Relief Program

SAG-AFTRA has again extended its dues-relief program for members experiencing Covid-19-related financial hardship.

The union first began offering Covid-19 dues relief in March 2020 during the earliest days of the pandemic. It still encourages members who can pay on time to do so “to allow the critical services of the union, such as residuals processing and contract negotiation and enforcement, to continue without disruption.”

The deadline to request an extension for May 2022 dues is June 9.

Members who are approved will still have to pay half their current May dues bill by June 9, and the remaining half by September 1, in order to maintain good standing for the May 2022 dues period unless prior payments are also owed and outstanding. No late fees will be assessed for the May 2022 dues period, and the union says that “there will be no adverse impact on members’ work eligibility during this time.”

SAG-AFTRA noted that membership in the union “will be automatically terminated when a member has not been in good standing for a period of 18 months because of nonpayment of dues, assessments, fines or administrative fees. However, during the May 2022 dues period, the Covid-19 Dues Relief Extension program allows for payment of the minimum amount due in two installments (June 9 and Sept. 1) and, where applicable, delayed termination until the November 2022 dues period with late fees applied. Installments must be received no later than June 9 and Sept. 12, respectively. Reinstatement after termination requires the payment of an application fee and reinstatement fee not to exceed the full, current initiation fee.”

Members who are considering running for SAG-AFTRA office in the next election must meet the May dues period good-standing requirement to be nominated for election as a national officer, national board member or local board member by ensuring that their May 2022 dues bill payment is received by the union no later than June 9, or make a request for the Covid-19 Dues Relief Extension no later than June 9, while making sure that their first installment payment is received no later than that date.

If the May dues payment is not received, and a timely request for a dues relief extension is not in compliance with the extension program, eligibility to run for office will be affected. Failure to pay dues in accordance with the program will also affect a member’s ability to vote, nominate and participate in referenda.