TriCoast Worldwide Boards International Sales For Coming-Of-Age Film ‘Dear Zoe’ Starring ‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink Ahead Of Cannes Bow

EXCLUSIVE: TriCoast Worldwide has locked down international sales rights to the coming-of-age film Dear Zoe, starring Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink, with plans to screen the pic for potential buyers and festival reps at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The indie from director Gren Wells (The Road Within) is based on Philip Beard’s novel of the same name, which was selected by Booklist, a magazine of the American Library Association, as one of the ten best debut novels of 2005. It centers on Tess (Sink), who suffers an unimaginable loss alongside her family, and finds support from two surprising sources: her biological father (Theo Rossi)—a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks—and the charming but dangerous juvenile delinquent next door (newcomer Kweku Collins).

Marc Lhormer and Melissa Martin adapted the screenplay for the film, which also stars Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy), Justin Bartha (Godfather of Harlem) and Vivien Lyra Blair (The First Lady). Brenda and Marc Lhormer (Bottle Shock) produced Dear Zoe under their Zin Haze Productions banner, alongside Peter Phok and Christopher H. Warner. Megan Goedewaagen co-produced, with Susan Cartsonis, Brent Emery, Suzanne Farwell, Lizzie Friedman, Keith Blodgett and Leslie Blodgett serving as executive producers.

“We are super excited to be representing Dear Zoe,” said Daisy Hamilton, Executive Vice President of TriCoast Worldwide. “The film has so much heart and soul, with Sadie Sink leading the way with her powerful, phenomenal performance. We can’t wait to set it up with great distributors around the world.”

“From the moment Brenda and I first read Philip Beard’s beautiful and heart-breaking novel, we knew we had to bring this universally-relatable story of love and loss, grief and resilience out into the world,” added Marc Lhormer. “Sadie Sink inhabits the role of Tess with grounded authenticity. Casting her as our lead was the best decision we ever made, followed by bringing on Gren Wells to direct Sadie and the rest of the cast who all give knockout performances.”

TriCoast Worldwide is an international sales agent and U.S. distributor founded by Strathford Hamilton and Marcy Levitas Hamilton in 1987, which last year released the comedy Domino: Battle of the Bones, starring Snoop Dogg and David Arquette. Other upcoming releases include the World War II action-adventure pic Wolf Hound, which sold to Lionsgate’s Grindstone; the horror-thriller Where’s Rose, starring Ty Simpkins; and the boxing drama Almighty Zeus, executive produced by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Daisy Hamilton negotiated the Dear Zoe deal on behalf of TriCoast Worldwide, with Marc Lhormer on behalf of Zin Haze Productions.