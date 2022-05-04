‘My Dinner With Hervé’ Filmmaker Sacha Gervasi Signs With Kaplan/Perrone For Management

EXCLUSIVE: British-American filmmaker Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner with Hervé) has signed with Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment for management.

Gervasi’s latest film, the semi-autobiographical My Dinner with Hervé, took a look at the life of French actor Hervé Villechaize (Peter Dinklage), who came to fame on Fantasy Island before taking his life in 1993, at the age of 50. Steve Zaillian produced the drama, also starring Jamie Dornan and David Strathairn, for HBO Films. In addition to an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie, the film was nominated for WGA, PGA, and Critics’ Choice awards.

Gervasi previously directed the 2010 documentary Anvil about the Canadian heavy metal band of the same name, which won the Independent Spirit Award for Best Documentary and the News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Arts & Culture Programming, among other accolades. His first narrative feature was the Oscar-nominated Hitchcock, starring Anthony Hopkins, Helen Mirren and Scarlett Johansson, which told the story of the Psycho filmmaker’s (Hopkins) relationship with his wife, Alma Reville (Mirren).

Gervasi also wrote Steven Spielberg’s 2004 film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks. He’s currently adapting a new version of the Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks for producers Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, while writing on Seasons 5 and 6 of Netflix’s The Crown.

Gervasi, along with Jessica de Rothschild, Hassan Taher and Jim Garavente, founded Portobello Electric in 2020. The production company focused on original, character-driven material has offices in LA and London, with a revolving annual development fund to secure IP and hire writers to build a slate of film and TV.

Portobello Electric recently set up the psychological thriller Keith at Searchlight Pictures, with Hervé‘s Dinklage attached to exec produce and star in the film written by Haley Z. Boston. Previously unannounced projects in development at the company include the WWII action-thriller The Greatest Raid, which The Crown‘s Edward Hemming is adapting from his and Ed Simmons’ story, and the darkly comedic suspense thriller Capable People, which UK playwright Stuart Slade is adapting from the Swedish novel by Klas Ekman.

Gervasi continues to be represented by CAA, 42West, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.