Sacha Baron Cohen Developing Animated Series For HBO Max & Cartoon Network With Mike Judge, Greg Daniels & Michael Koman

Sacha Baron Cohen has partnered with Greg Daniels and Mike Judge of the newly formed Bandera Entertainment, as well as Michael Koman on the family-oriented animated special, Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth for HBO Max and Cartoon Network.

Set in the mythical Town of Fools and originally told in Yiddish, Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth shares the absurdist humor and interpretive questioning that is a nod to Jewish intellectual traditions. Narrated by Cohen, the special will present a fresh take on the silly antics and exaggerated conflicts of the town, while also preserving the essence and heart of the classic folktales.

“This pitch was so hilarious; we just knew the HBO Max audience needed to get a dose of this original brand of storytelling. Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth is a perfect pairing of comedy and satire, and no one does that combination better than Sacha, Greg, Mike, and Michael,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids & family programming, Warner Bros. “This unique project will breathe new, hysterical life into the nonsensical Chelmic wisdom that originated from this imaginary city of folks who aren’t quite the sharpest tools in the shed.”

Cohen, Daniels, and Judge are developing the story with Koman, who is also attached to write. The four will executive produce the special, alongside Bandera’s President Dustin Davis.