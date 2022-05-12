The CW’s ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Canceled After Four Seasons

The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico will not return after four seasons. Season 4 will air as planned beginning June 6.

Written by Carina Adly MacKenzie and directed by Julie Plec, the reimagined Roswell, like the original, is based on the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz.

After returning to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers her teenage crush is an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect, but when a violent attack points to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him.

The series starred Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, and Michael Trevino, among others.

Roswell, New Mexico is one of a batch of shows from the CW to be axed. Others include Naomi and 4400 after just one season, and In The Dark after four seasons with the final season to air as planned beginning June 6.