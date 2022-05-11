Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

MTV Movie & TV Awards Unveil Scripted And Unscripted Nominations: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, ‘Euphoria’ Lead Way For Now-Combined Event

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sarah Paulson, Anthony Mackie, Martin Freeman, Uzo Aduba & Others Set For 'Clybourne Park' Movie: Cannes Market Hot Package
Read the full story

Rosamund Pike To Star In ‘Promising Young Woman’ Filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s New Film

Rosamund Pike Emerald Fennell
(L-R) Rosamund Pike and Emerald Fennell AP

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) has cast Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) to lead her second feature film.

Fennell won a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for 2020’s Promising Young Woman, her debut feature as writer and director. She also was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.

Little is known about the new movie, but sources tell Deadline that Saltburn is the title and that it’s about a grand, aristocratic English family. That’s a world Fennell is familiar with through her own family and school connections. Having portrayed Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown is bound to have come in handy, too.

Filming is due to start later this year.

Meanwhile, Fennell has joined the cast of Barbie, which has been shooting in the U.K.

Director of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Doomed West End Musical ‘Cinderella’ Is “Angered” Over Treatment Of Cast and Crew On Show

Fennell also wrote the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cinderella. The London production recently posted a notice to close next month at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Covent Garden. Lloyd Webber has said that Cinderella will open on Broadway early next year. To get it ready for New York will require the show to be extensively revamped. It remains to be seen whether Fennell will be available to participate in any rewriting of the Cinderella script.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad