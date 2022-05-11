Rosamund Pike To Star In ‘Promising Young Woman’ Filmmaker Emerald Fennell’s New Film

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) has cast Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) to lead her second feature film.

Fennell won a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for 2020’s Promising Young Woman, her debut feature as writer and director. She also was nominated for Best Director and Best Picture.

Little is known about the new movie, but sources tell Deadline that Saltburn is the title and that it’s about a grand, aristocratic English family. That’s a world Fennell is familiar with through her own family and school connections. Having portrayed Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown is bound to have come in handy, too.

Filming is due to start later this year.

Meanwhile, Fennell has joined the cast of Barbie, which has been shooting in the U.K.

Fennell also wrote the book for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cinderella. The London production recently posted a notice to close next month at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in Covent Garden. Lloyd Webber has said that Cinderella will open on Broadway early next year. To get it ready for New York will require the show to be extensively revamped. It remains to be seen whether Fennell will be available to participate in any rewriting of the Cinderella script.