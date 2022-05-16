Ron Howard’s First Animated Film ‘The Shrinking Of Treehorn’ Heading To Netflix

Ron Howard’s first animated feature, The Shrinking Of Treehorn, has been acquired by Netflix, Deadline can confirm.

The upcoming film, described as a musical set in New York City during the holidays, is based on Florence Parry Heide’s 1971 children’s book of the same, which was illustrated by Edward Gorey. The story centers on Treehorn, a young boy who starts shrinking one day, even if his parents barely seem to notice.

Rob Lieber (Peter Rabbit) adapted the script for the project, which was first set up at Paramount back in 2019. Howard’s Imagine Entertainment is producing alongside Australia’s Animal Logic.

Howard is the two-time Oscar winner behind films including Frost/Nixon and A Beautiful Mind. Also coming soon from the filmmaker is Thirteen Lives, the Thai rescue mission pic he directed for United Artists Releasing, which stars Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton and more.