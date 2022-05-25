Rom-Com Podcast Company Meet Cute Strikes TV & Film Deal With Range Media Partners

Meet Cute, a podcast company specializing in romantic comedies, has struck a partnership deal with Range Media Partners.

The deal will see A+E Networks-backed Range adapt a selection of Meet Cute’s stories into TV series and films and will also add Range clients to Meet Cute’s audio series as they are packaged.

It is the latest TV deal for Meet Cute, which was founded by former investment banker Naomi Shah, after a deal with Dickinson producer wiip struck earlier this year.

Shah set up the company on Valentine’s Day in 2020 and has raised millions of dollars from the likes of Union Square Ventures and Shari Redstone’s investment firm Advancit Capital. It has produced over 450 romantic comedies as original 15-minute scripted audio episodes and has a global network of over 1,000 creators, including Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard, who created Cruise Ship, Dancing with the Stars’ Julianne Hough and pop star Ellie Goulding.

One of Meet Cute’s upcoming series, launching next month to coincide with Pride month and Juneteenth, is six-part series Green Mountain. Range client Owen Thiele, who has featured in Dollface and I Think You Should Leave, voices Black and queer siblings Sophie and Jaden, who are used to feeling out of place, but nothing has prepared them for the very rural, and White, Green Mountain. Freshly-dumped Sophie is nursing her wounds, and big brother Jaden is determined to mentor his sister out of her heartbreak… anything to avoid his own demons.

Range will also consult on the company’s social media growth strategy, ad sales strategy, and brand endorsements.

Range CEO Pete Micelli said, “We are very excited about this partnership with Meet Cute. Mostly because we are hopeless romantics at Range… truly. But really because we are so impressed with Naomi Shah’s leadership and vision for the company. With over 400 scripted podcasts, Meet Cute is a natural IP incubator. We look forward to helping the company grow and adapting their IP into film and TV formats.”

Meet Cute CEO Shah added, “Our company is about empowering storytellers of all backgrounds to take creative risks and tell bold romantic comedies through their unique lens. We’re excited to work with a stellar firm like Range to bring talent into these feel-good stories and redefine the genre for today’s audience.”