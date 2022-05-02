Roku Documentary ‘Mamas’, With Connie Britton, Zoë Saldaña Narration, Set For Mother’s Day

Mothers of the animal kingdom are in the spotlight in a Roku original documentary series that bows on Friday, May 6, just before Mother’s Day.

The nature series follows powerful matriarchs of the animal kingdom, spotlighting the universality of motherhood, and exploring what mothers of any species will do to protect their young. Mamas will feature 14 short-form episodes ranging from 6-8 minutes in length.

The series is available in English and Spanish, with the English version voiced by Connie Britton; the Spanish by Zoë Saldaña.

The series is produced by Plimsoll Productions, Deep Blue Productions, and Cinestar Pictures, with Britton, Saldaña, Martha Holmes, Andrew Jackson, Elyse Klaits, Mariel Saldaña, and Cisely Saldaña serving as executive producers.

Species featured in the series include potter wasps, grizzly bears, hummingbirds, yellow baboons, cheetahs, lions, wildebeests, black-backed jackals, strawberry dart frogs, praying mantis, African elephants, hyenas, meerkats, toque macaques, and Tomson’s gazelles. The series features scenery and landscapes from the forests of Sri Lanka to deserts in Africa.

“Mamas dives into the enchanting and challenging lives of mothers in the wild, and the powerful relationships these animals have with their children,” said Brian Tannenbaum, head of alternative originals at Roku. “Connie Britton and Zoë Saldaña take us through the captivating world of a mother’s protective instincts and loyalty to their young. It truly is a must-see documentary series that The Roku Channel is excited to share with our viewers.”