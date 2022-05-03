Roku, Apollo Global In Joint Bid For Minority Stake Of Starz; DirecTV Also Interested

Roku and Apollo Global Management have teamed up to bid for a minority stake in Starz, Deadline has confirmed.

A person familiar with the situation said a first round of bids was several week ago and interested parties were just starting to get access to Starz data. Others are in the mix as well, with interested parties said to include DirecTV, and the process going rather slowly.

Lionsgate announced last fall it was exploring strategic options for the cable network and streamer, effectively putting it on the block. The company run by Jon Feltheimer acquired Starz for $4.4 billion in 2016. But the combined company now has a market cap of just over $3 billion. Selling all or a part of the asset could unlock value.

That’s been especially true given the big multiples paid for content, including Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM.

Roku has been expanding in original programming and just presented a raft of content today at the Digital Newfronts. Apollo is a big player in the media space.

The WJS first reported the bid.

DirecTV’s latest iteration is a venture created early last year by AT&T and private equity giant TPG Capital.

A Lionsgate spokesperson declined to comment.

On a call with analysts in February., vice chairman Michael Burns said the company is “working with a terrific team of advisors with complementary strengths and expertise as we continue the process of unlocking shareholder value in our two core businesses” and promised to provide updates “at the appropriate time.”

Starz, home of the Outlander and Power Book series, said then that its net global streaming subscribers grew 1.7 million for the last three months of the year sequentially to 19.7 million — up 44% year-on-year. It said programming was back on track after Covid-related production delays.