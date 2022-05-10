DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter Condemns Supreme Court’s Draft Opinion On Roe v. Wade

DGA President Lesli Linka Glatter today joined the chorus of Hollywood union leaders condemning the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade and let states decide whether or not to ban abortions.

“I am appalled that the Supreme Court stands ready to disregard 50 years of precedent and eliminate a woman’s right to choose what happens to her own body,” she said in a statement. “I strongly support the right for DGA members be able to make their own reproductive health care decisions and have access to safe abortion services. We must not return to that dark time in our nation’s history when unsafe and illegal back-alley abortions endangered or ended the lives of so many women.

DGA

“I am proud to join so many individual and collective voices in our industry and our nation who are standing up to protect freedom of choice and hope that as the Supreme Court justices make their final deliberations, they hear our shared condemnation of this possible outcome and will consider the profoundly negative impact this will have on the lives of women,” she added.

SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, WGA East, WGA West and Actors’ Equity have all issued statements condemning the draft opinion. The WGA urged producers to consider not filming in states that ban abortion. SAG-AFTRA called the draft opinion “deplorable and alarming” and “a tragic reversal of 50 years of progress on women’s access to healthcare.” IATSE called on lawmakers “at all levels to defend reproductive healthcare and Americans’ other fundamental freedoms immediately, or face being replaced by those who will.” Actors’ Equity said that “The reasonings applied to overturn Roe v. Wade could be deployed to undo much of the human rights progress of the last several decades, including the very rights for LGBTQ+ people that are already being attacked in states across the country.”

