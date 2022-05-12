Robin Givens Mockumentary ‘The Nana Project’ Adds Sierra McCormick, Tony Todd, Katie Sarife & More

EXCLUSIVE: Sierra McCormick (American Horror Stories), Tony Todd (Candyman), Katie Sarife (Annabelle Comes Home), Gina Hiraizumi (Doom Patrol), Emmy nominee Morgan Fairchild (Murphy Brown) and Nicky Whelan (The Binge) have boarded Robin Givens’ mockumentary-style comedy, The Nana Project. They join an ensemble that also includes Oscar and Golden Globe winner Mercedes Ruehl, Nolan Gould and Will Peltz, as previously announced.

Set primarily at Timeless Acres Retirement Home, the film follows a documentary crew who develop an interest in one of its star residents—feisty chess master Helen “Nana” Lewis (Ruehl). With the help of her friends Jennifer (Whelan), Francesca (Fairchild), Jack (Todd), Esther (Tilton), Kitty (Beth Broderick), Gladys (Margaret Avery) and Lisa (Hiraizumi), Nana begins training for an upcoming chess tournament. She plans on dominating the competition but her real plan involves reuniting her estranged grandsons, Andrew (Gould), a dedicated veterinary student, and Cody (Peltz), a flashy male model and influencer. Olivia d’Abo (The Wonder Years), Eddie Steeples (My Name is Earl), and Mike Manning (This Is Us) will round out the cast.

Eric Ulloa (Jekyll and Hyde), Anthony Del Negro (The Girl in the Window) and 12-time Tony Award winner Carl Moellenberg (Wakefield) wrote the script. The latter is also producing on behalf of Flamingo Films alongside Del Negro, with production set to kick off later this month.