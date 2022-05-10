Robbie Williams Musical Underway; Michael Gracey Rounds Cast With Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has begun on Better Man, and Deadline has the first image from production. This is the musical feature film based on the life of singer Robbie Williams, with Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey at the helm. Gracey’s debut film, The Greatest Showman, grossed over $435M at the global box office.

Williams makes his feature debut playing one of the iterations of himself, of which there are several. Another is played by rising UK star Jonno Davies (Hunters, Kingsman: The Secret Service), who plays Williams throughout his younger adult life, with British stage and screen veterans Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9, Killing Eve) and Alison Steadman (The Kings Man, Roald & Beatrix). The film’s Australian cast includes Damon Herriman (Judy & Punch), Kate Mulvany (Elvis) and Anthony Hayes (War Machine).

Currently filming in Melbourne, Australia, Better Man is an introspective look at the rise, fall and resurrection of UK superstar Robbie Williams, one of the bestselling artists of all time. From his humble upbringing in Stoke-On-Trent, England, Williams was catapulted to fame in the early nineties at the tender age of fifteen, as a founding member of the era’s biggest British boy band. The singer found further success as a solo artist, with 11 out of 12 of his studio albums charting number one in the UK. Better Man aims to give audiences a powerful and unique insight into how Williams sees himself and the demons he has battled both on and off stage. Gracey will bring light to the incredible highs and lows of a rock star’s journey by satirizing moments inspired by the artist’s life story. The fantastical musical will be filled with reimagined versions of Williams’ hit music, dancing, and spectacular sets melded with stunning visual effects created by the team at Weta FX.

International sales are being handled by Rocket Science.

Gracey is repped by CAA, Partizan, and Hirsch Wallerstein; Williams is CAA and ie:music ltd. Davies is Denton Brierley, Gersh, Alan Siegel Entertainment and attorney Lucy Popkin.