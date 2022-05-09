Rob Lamonaca Joins Panoramic Media As Senior VP Of Production

EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Glickman’s production banner Panoramic Media has tapped Rob Lamonaca as Senior Vice President of Production, a role in which he will be responsible for sourcing, developing and overseeing film and television projects for Panoramic.

Lamonaca brings more than a decade worth of experience in production to the already thriving team. Prior to joining Panoramic, Lamonaca served as SVP of Domestic Production for Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, where he oversaw the development and production of SK Global projects, including Palmer, Greta, India Sweets & Spices, and an upcoming narrative feature adaptation of the hit 2018 documentary Three Identical Strangers. Lamonaca first joined Sidney Kimmel in 2016. He started his career at Good Universe, working on such films as Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, The House, Don’t Breathe and The Disaster Artist.

“Rob is a sharp, experienced and confident professional with a finger on the pulse of today’s changing media. He is the perfect fit for Panoramic’s mission to partner with new and established talent in creating original IP for a global audience,” said Glickman, founder and CEO of Panoramic. “We’re hitting the ground running and excited to have Rob join the adventure.”

Panoramic’s rich slate of film and television projects currently in production includes Creed III, directed and starring Michael B. Jordan; the Netflix series Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega; California King, with Travis Bennett and Jimmy Tatro; and pre-production on director Janet Mock’s Scandalous! starring Jeremy Pope at MRC.

The company launched last month with backing from significant entertainment industry investors, including Gary Barber, Spyglass Media Group, Eagle Pictures, Lantern Entertainment, Pinky Promise, and United Talent Agency (UTA). In addition to the projects currently in production, Panoramic has upcoming releases set up with Amazon, MGM and Paramount.