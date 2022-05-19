‘Riverdale’ To End With Season 7 At The CW

The CW is saying goodbye to Riverdale.

The Archie Comics series is ending with its seventh season, which will air in a midseason slot.

It is the latest series to end at The CW after the network canceled series including Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Naomi, Legacies, Dynasty, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, In The Dark, and 4400.

The series stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

After a teenager was murdered within the town of Riverdale, this group of teenagers try to unravel the evils lurking within this seemingly innocent town.

Season 6 picked up where Season 5 ended, with Archie and Betty deciding to give their romantic relationship another shot, just as a bomb planted by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) under Archie’s bed was about to go off. Strangely, that bomb seemingly doesn’t explode, and when Archie and Betty wake up the next morning, they’re living in the town of Rivervale, their lives in Riverdale but a distant dream.

The series debuted in January 2017.

Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.