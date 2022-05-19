‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Promises “We Are Going To End It With A Bang” In CW Series’ 7th & Final Season

As the CW often has done at its upfront presentations, the marque final slot that closed the event today was given to a signature series that is coming to an end.

Earlier this morning, the CW announced that the upcoming seventh season of Riverdale will be its last. The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz spoke of the series’ legacy before introducing series star KJ Apa, who plays Archie in the Archie comics adaptation.

“I’m sad to be saying goodbye to Riverdale next season, to our sets, to our crew, to our producers, to our CW family but I can speak for everyone, for Cammy, Cole, Lili and the rest of our cast that we are so grateful for everyone’s support,” he said on stage. “To the fans, without the fans, none of this would be be possible.”

He went on to say, “I can’t say I’d miss dying my hair every week, I’m looking forward to being myself again, but I promise you guys, this last season, we are going to end it with a bang, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Added Pedowitz as Apa was walking off the stage, “It certainly has been one hell of a ride.”

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

Season 7, which will premiere midseason, will not be abbreviated but have a full-size order, Pedowitz confirmed earlier today.