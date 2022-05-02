‘Riverdale’: Caroline Day Joins Season 6 Of CW Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Caroline Day (Billions) is set for a heavily recurring role in the CW’s Riverdale.

Day will play Heather, a librarian in Greendale and Cheryl’s long-rumored junior-high sweetheart. After tracking down Heather on social media, Cheryl gets in touch with her, much to Nana Rose’s disapproval. Then, when Heather re-enters Cheryl’s life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers better.

Season 6 picked up with Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) deciding to give their romantic relationship another shot, just as a bomb planted by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) under Archie’s bed was about to go off. Strangely, that bomb seemingly doesn’t explode, and when Archie and Betty wake up the next morning, they’re living in the town of Rivervale, their lives in Riverdale but a distant dream.

The CW is series based on the characters from Archie Comics. Riverdale is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater executive produce.

Day was most recently seen recurring on the past two seasons of Showtime’s Billions. On the film side, Day was featured in supporting roles in The Goldfinch and The Equalizer 2. Day is repped by Main Title Entertainment and CAA.