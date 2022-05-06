Rita Ora Joins Netflix’s ‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’, James Hong To Reprise Film Role For Animated Series

Rita Ora and James Hong have joined the voice cast of Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight. The upcoming animated series features Jack Blank in his original film role of Po the Panda.

When a mysterious pair of weasels set their sights on a collection of four powerful weapons, Po (Black) must leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find the magical weapons first and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

Wandering Blade Netflix

Ora will make her first major voice acting debut as Wandering Blade, a tough English bear knight that joins Po on his globe trotting adventure.

Hong reprises Mr. Ping, Po’s adoptive, over-protective father is always filled with pride for his boy. The Everything Everywhere All At Once actor previously voiced the goose for the original Kung Fu Panda films.

Mr. Ping Netflix

The series also features Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight hails from executive producers Peter Hastings and Shaunt Nigoghossian. Co-executive producers are Chris Amick and Ben Mekler. DreamWorks Animation is the studio.