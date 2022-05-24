Rita Moreno To Play Dominic Toretto’s Grandmother In ‘Fast X’

EGOT winner Rita Moreno (West Side Story) has joined the cast of Fast X, as the grandmother of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, Deadline can confirm. She joins an ensemble that also includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood, as previously announced.

Breaking the news Tuesday morning was producer and star Diesel, who was joined in a brief Instagram video by Moreno and franchise veteran Rodriguez. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” said Diesel. “I am so blessed.”

“You know what…I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here—and the answer is yes, I’ll do it,” added Moreno. “And yes, not only do it. I’m tickled. I’m so thrilled. This is going to be such fun!”

Wrapping up the clip was Rodriguez, who exclaimed, “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

Fast X is the latest film in a globe-trotting action franchise from Universal Pictures which has grossed over $6 billion worldwide. Details with regard to its plot have been kept under wraps. Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau wrote the pic, with Louis Leterrier coming aboard to direct following Lin’s exit, days into production. Diesel is producing alongside Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare.

Moreno won an Oscar in 1962 for her iconic turn as Anita in West Side Story, recently taking on the role of Jets ally Valentina in a new adaptation of the musical, from director Steven Spielberg. Other upcoming projects for the screen legend include Cartoon Saloon’s animated film My Father’s Dragon for Netflix, and Paramount and Endeavor Content’s 80 for Brady. She is repped by Innovative Artists and manager John Mitchell Ferguson. Check out Diesel’s Instagram announcement of her Fast X casting below.