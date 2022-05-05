Riot Games Hires Former Netflix, HBO Max & Paramount Execs For Entertainment Division

EXCLUSIVE: Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends and Valorant, continues to bolster its entertainment studio with a handful of key executive hires hailing from Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount and more.

On Thursday, Shauna Spenley, President of Riot Games Entertainment, revealed that Maria Egan will join the game developer’s entertainment division as Global Head of Music & Events, Kristin Moss as Global Head of Entertainment Marketing, Emily Briggs as Global Head of Entertainment Finance and Strategy and Ken Basin as Global Head of Business Operations. In their new roles, they will help develop Riot’s slate of film, television and content that extends Riot Games’ IP. Riot made a splash in November with its first foray into entertainment content, Arcane which went on to dominate the TV side of the 49th annual Annie Awards in March.

Related Story Riot Games Closes Equity Investment In 'Arcane' Animation Studio Fortiche Production

Said Spenley: “The success of Arcane exemplified players’ excitement and appetite for world-building across games, and we’re excited to give them new ways to experience the IP they know and love. With the addition of Maria Egan, Kristin Moss, Emily Briggs, and Ken Basin, we’ve established a tremendous leadership team and are eager to build a rich slate across film, television, music, consumer products, and more.”

In her new role, Egan will spearhead global music content for all gaming, television series and film. She will also develop and execute strategy for Riot’s location based experiences that bring Riot’s iconic gaming IP to fans all over the world through real life, mixed reality, and virtual experiences. Egan will also manage all music strategy, relationships, and label partnerships. Before Riot, Egan served as the Chief Music Officer at Splice, where she led the company’s partnerships with artists, global music strategy, and served as Chair of the DEI Council. She was previously the President and Head of Creative at Pulse Music Group, growing the company into one of the most prominent independent music publishers. She has previously worked alongside stars Kehlani, Tiesto, Run The Jewels to Brandi Carlile. She led the Pulse team to achieving more than 10 billion combined music streams, 100 million RIAA-certified units, 150 RIAA Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum song certification and more accolades.

Moss, in her new role, will oversee all the oversee all the marketing strategies, creative and integrated campaigns across the entertainment portfolio. She comes to Riot Games from HBO Max where she was VP of Marketing and led the Originals campaigns for The Friends Reunion, Peacemaker, Gossip Girl, and Hacks. Moss will report to Jason Bunge, Chief Marketing Officer at Riot Games.

Briggs, as Global Head of Entertainment Finance and Strategy, will lead the strategic planning, monetization, and financial capabilities across the entertainment division. She was previously at Netflix, where she spent more than twelve years in strategic planning and acquisitions. Most recently, she was the Director of Content Strategy, Planning, and Analysis where she managed the content strategy for Original Animation.

Lastly, Basin will manage business affairs, operations, and physical production for film and television. He comes from Paramount Television Studios, where he served as Executive VP and Head of Business Affairs. He previously worked in senior executive roles at Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Ken is also a published scholar on copyright law, adjunct professor at Harvard Law School, and the author of The Business of Television.