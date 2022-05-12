‘Reality Bites’ Series In Development At Peacock

A reframing of the Gen-X hit film Reality Bites is in the works as a series at Peacock from original screenplay writer Helen Childress (Spanish Princess, Good Girls), who will also executive produce.

The series is centered on the driven, idealistic Lelaina Pierce and her three best friends as they leave college and try “adulting” in the 1990s; as the world around them is on the brink of a seismic shift, they struggle to hold onto who they are, and to each other.

Jenna Bans, Danny Devito, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher, and Casey will serve as executive producers. The project reunites Devito, Shamberg, and Sher who were producers for the Reality Bites film which starred Winona Ryder, Ben Stiller, and Ethan Hawk.

Childress is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum & Morris. Devito, Shamberg, and Sher are all repped by CAA.