Ray Liotta’s Screen Career: A Photo Gallery

Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above.

Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of showbiz’s top talent for such acclaimed filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Jonathan Demme, Nick Cassavetes, Derek Cianfrance, Joe Carnahan, Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader.

The New Jersey native also appeared in such recent films as The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move, along with big-screen turns in pics ranging from Something Wild, No Escape and Cop Land to Hannibal, Blow, John Q and Smokin’ Aces. He also graced such less-serious fare including Operation Dumbo Drop, Muppets Most Wanted and Date Night.

Along with his many big-screen credits, Liotta was a regular presence on TV, starring with Jennifer Lopez in NBC’s police drama Shades of Blue and most recently opposite Taron Egerton in limited series Black Bird, which premieres July 8 on Apple TV+.

But the ruggedly handsome, blue-eyed actor is best known for back-to-back roles some 30 years ago in Field of Dreams, playing the blackballed baseball legend Shoeless Joe Jackson opposite Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones — “Man, I did love this game,” Jackson says — and starring as mobster Henry Hill in Scorsese’s genre classic Goodfellas. Who can forgot his tense back-and-forth with Pesci’s Tommy DeVito: “I’m funny like a clown — I amuse you?”

