Range Media Partners Hires ICM Unscripted Agent Denise Draper

Denise Draper, formerly an agent in ICM’s unscripted and alternative team, has joined management and production firm Range Media Partners.

Draper joins as a partner and will continue to represent talent, showrunners and production companies in the unscripted space.

She has spent the last six years as an agent at ICM, representing exec producers including Heather Crowe (Love is Blind), Ian Gelfand (Summer House), Karin Jarlstedt (Home Sweet Home), Scott Jeffress (Temptation Island), Elizabeth Jones (The Kardashians), Jeff Thacker (So You Think You Can Dance), Ailee O’Neill (Bling Empire), and Darren Ward (Real Housewives of New York City). This list, among others, will follow her to Range.

During her time at the agency, she sold shows such as Bling Empire, produced by Jeff Jenkins Productions, to Netflix, worked with production companies including Thinkfactory Media and Machete TV and talent such as Flip or Flop’s Christina Hall and her company Unbroken Productions.

Prior to joining ICM, she began her career at Rebel Entertainment Partners.

Range Media Partners’ Peter Micelli said, “Denise has an undeniable entrepreneurial spirit and passion for the unscripted business, we are excited to have her lead the charge in unscripted representation at Range.”