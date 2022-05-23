Range Media Partners Adds Two To Scripted Television Division

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has added two key staffers to it scripted television division at Range Studios, with Sarah Brownstein joining as VP of Scripted Television, and Kathleen Schenck coming aboard as a Creative Executive of Scripted Television.

The pair will work under President of Scripted Television Heather Kadin, who recently joined Range Media Partners after a 12-year stint at Secret Hideout to bolster the company’s Television business. These hires come on the heels of the strategic investment between Range Media Partners and A+E Networks, which will help build a wide-ranging production and content slate for Range Studios’ Scripted Television division.

Prior to joining Range Media Partners, Brownstein was the Director of Heyday Television U.S. (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story), there developing series based on Liane Moriarty’s #1 New York Times bestseller Apples Never Fall and Dolores Redondo’s book The North Face of the Heart. The NYU graduate also previously worked as a development executive at Jamie Patricoff’s Hunting Lane (Blue Valentine, I Know This Much Is True) and Fremantle North America (American Gods).

Prior to Range, Schenck worked under Kadin at Secret Hideout—on such series as Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Prodigy and The Man Who Fell to Earth. Previously, she worked for executive producer John Goldwyn on series including Dopesick and Manhunt: Deadly Games. She launched her career in scripted within 20th Century Fox’s Theatrical Marketing Division after graduating from UCLA.

“As soon as I met Sarah I knew that she was the perfect fit for Range. She has sophisticated taste as well as deep relationships and experience,” said Kadin. “I am thrilled to have brought Kathleen with me to Range. She was a superstar at Secret Hideout and she’s already proven to be a fantastic executive in the short time she’s been here. I am beyond excited about this stellar team and what we are about to build together.”

Range Media Partners is a management and production firm founded in September of 2020, with clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism. A+E Networks acquired a minority stake in the company for around $50M this past March.