Ralph Fiennes To Lead Conspiracy Thriller ‘Conclave’ With Edward Berger Helming; John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci & Isabella Rossellini Join Cast With FilmNation Selling At Cannes Market

Ralph Fiennes has signed up to lead conspiracy thriller feature Conclave, with John Lithgow, Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini also joining the cast and Edward Berger helming. FilmNation Entertainment will launch international sales at the upcoming Cannes Market and is co-repping US rights with CAA Media Finance.

The film, from Tessa Ross’ House Productions and FilmNation, is written by Peter Straughan and based on Robert Harris’ novel of the same name. It was developed with the support of Access Entertainment.

Following the death of the Pope, the reluctant Cardinal Lomeli is tasked with overseeing the group of Cardinals from across the globe responsible for selecting a new leader for the Church. But as the political machinations inside the Vatican intensify, he realizes that the departed Pope had kept a secret from them that he must uncover before a new Pope is chosen.

Fiennes is set to play Cardinal Lomeli, Lithgow will play Cardinal Tremblay, Tucci will play Cardinal Bellini and Rossellini will play Sister Agnes.

“Conclave is already surrounded by exceptional artists, and we can’t wait for them to bring Robert Harris’ brilliant story to life onscreen,” said FilmNation’s President of Production Ashley Fox.

“Working from Peter Straughan’s sharp and elegant screenplay, Edward Berger and his stellar cast will create a thriller unlike any other we’ve seen. We’re also excited to be partnered with House on the film, given Tessa’s long track record of outstanding storytelling.”

