‘Rainn Wilson & The Geography Of Bliss’ Docuseries Travels To Peacock

Rainn Wilson is heading out in to the world to search for the happiest places on earth.

The Office star is to front Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, a travel docuseries, for Peacock.

Based on Eric Weiner’s The Geography of Bliss: One Grump’s Search for the Happiest Places in the World, the six-part series will see Wilson travel to Iceland, Ghana, the UAE and Japan as he searches for happiness.

Produced by RadicalMedia, the six-part series is a deeply personal journey for Wilson and his own struggles with mental health. In each episode, he will travel to a different country to discover how changing your location and perspective can change your life.

Best known as Dwight Schrute on the NBC comedy, recently created, hosted and exec produced docuseries An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change for YouTube and Soul Pancake.

The series is exec produced by Wilson, Dave Sirulnick, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, Evan Rosenfeld, Casey Scharf, and showrunner Melissa Wood with co-executive producer Eric Weiner.

“Are you kidding me? This is the job of a lifetime: traveling around the world for Peacock, seeking to uncover the secret to happiness in these perilous times,” said Wilson. “I’ll let you know what I find out.”

“Rainn Wilson is the perfect guide to take audiences on a unique journey around the world uncovering the secret ingredients that make for a happy or unhappy population,” added Rod Aissa, EVP Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “With an entertaining and irreverent tone, Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss uncovers how the universal pillars of community, spirituality, family, and wealth all intersect to serve up varying degrees of happiness across our planet.”