Radar Pictures In Development On Doyle Brunson Biopic ‘The Godfather Of Poker’; Justin Smith To Write & Produce

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures has secured the life rights to two-time World Series of Poker Main Event champion Doyle Brunson, with plans to develop a biopic on the legendary player. Radar’s Justin Smith will adapt the script from Brunson’s life story, covering his more than half-century as a professional poker player.”

Brunson was the first player to win $1 million in poker tournaments and has won 10 WSOP bracelets throughout his career, tied with Johnny Chan and Phil Ivey for second all time behind Phil Hellmuth’s 16. He is one of only four players to have won the Main Event at the World Series of Poker multiple times. Brunson was the first of six players to win both the WSOP Main Event and a World Poker Tour title. In January 2006, Bluff magazine voted Brunson the most influential force in the world of poker. He announced his retirement in 2018.

“There have been many gambling and poker scripts sent to me,” Smith said. “None of them has intrigued me as much as Doyle’s story. There’s no better life story than Doyle’s that I know of. Having played the biggest poker games with Doyle myself, I’m extremely honored to be in a unique position to be able to help tell his story and capture the environment accurately from an insider perspective.”

Smith and Ted Field will produce for Radar. Brunson, Brian Balsbaugh, Daniel Cates, Mike Svobodny, Mike McGuiness and David Oppenheim will executive produce along with Illya Trincher.

Field added: “I met Doyle for the first time when he was 88. From the twinkle in his eye, I was immediately aware that even at that age, with his razor-sharp mind he could still be formidable in any proposition he might undertake. If Doyle wants to bet with you, look out. His improbable life story needs to be told with all its rollercoaster ups and downs and we at Radar feel privileged to have the chance to do it justice.“

Radar is repped by Buchwald. Doyle is represented by Brian Balsbaugh of Poker Royalty.