NHL’s ‘Quest For The Stanley Cup’ Returns For First Season On ESPN+

The first round of the NHL’s 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is history, and now the eight surviving teams are ready for their close-up.

The National Hockey League said today its annual behind-the-scenes docuseries Quest for the Stanley Cup will return this month for its first run with new league partner ESPN.

Narrated by Corey Stoll, Season 7 bows May 27 on ESPN+ at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, with new episodes premiering on subsequent Fridays through July 8. A first-look special titled The Quest Begins will premiere May 20 on NHL Network and the league’s social outlets.

The NHL’s Stanley Cup

Quest for the Stanley Cup chronicles the Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Tampa Bay Lightning as they compete for the chance to hoist the oldest trophy awarded to a North American sports franchise. All but Florida has won it before, but the Panthers are hot off the team’s first Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL team with the best regular-season record.

The docuseries, which premiered in 2016 and has been nominated for two Sports Emmys, offers unparalleled access inside all four rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, taking fans through the unscripted drama on the ice, on the benches, in the dressing rooms and in the home lives of players and members of the coaching staff. NHL Chief Content Officer and Senior EVP Steve Mayer and Steven Stern are the executive producers.

The Quest Begins delivers a full recap of the first round, which featured five series that went to a Game 7 over the weekend. Episodes 2-7 will follow the eight remaining teams through the second round, the Conference Finals and the Stanley Cup Final.