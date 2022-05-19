Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Celebrations: Queen + Adam Lambert, Elton John & Diana Ross To Perform At Buckingham Palace’s ‘Platinum Party In The Park’; David Attenborough & David Beckham Also Feature

A host of the stage, screen and sports stars will help celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the British throne at a BBC Studios Productions-led live event at Buckingham Palace titled the Platinum Party in the Park.

Queen + Adam Lambert, Elton John and Diana Ross will all perform at the event for the Platinum Jubilee, which will be broadcast live on June 4, with other such as David Attenborough, soccer star David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Julie Andrews and breakout British tennis player Emma Raducanu also appearing.

Aping Brian May’s Golden Jubilee performance on the roof of Buckingham Palace 20 years ago, Queen + Adam Lambert will open the event with specially produced performance. Elton John, has recorded a special performance from Italy, while Sam Ryder, who placed second at Eurovision over the weekend, will also perform.

Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Craig David and Niles Rodgers are among the other music stars, before Diana Ross rounds off the two-and-a-half hour show with her first live UK performance in 15 years.

The Platinum Party stage design consists of three stages, linked by walkways in front of Buckingham Palace and The Queen Victoria Memorial. Two of the stages sit directly in front of the palace, the first time the Queen’s home residence has been framed in that way.

The evening will pivot around global themes that have been began, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty’s reign due to extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions in fashion, sport, the environment, pop music and musicals — the latter curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber, featuring a special appearance by the composer and Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda and performances featuring casts and special guests from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Hosts Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead the live coverage, while 22,000 are expected to attend the event, including 10,000 tickets allocated in a public ballot and over 7,500 tickets for key workers, members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charities.

Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s Chief Content Officer, said Platinum Party in the Park would be an “incredible, once-in-a-lifetime event, broadcast live across the BBC with an amazing star-studded line up of performers to celebrate The Queen’s momentous 70 years on the throne.”